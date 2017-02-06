Loudoun’s The Hub has been marketed to 691 investors with no takers. Here’s why.

The developer of The Hub, a planned 5.5 million-square-foot of mixed-use behemoth near the future Innovation Center Metro station, has pitched its project to nearly 691 investors since it was first entitled — with no takers.

According to a recent filing with Loudoun County, 44 of those potential investors signed confidentiality agreements, signaling some interest, but “all failed to translate into development of the site.”

The challenge, according to the developer’s land use attorney: Neither office developers nor tenants will back a project unless both residential and retail are in place already, lest they end up with an isolated office building. And as it stands now, under Loudoun’s requirements, fewer than 250 units can be occupied at The Hub before the first office building must be completed.

It’s why master developer DWC Holdings (a partnership of Greenfield Partners and Origami Capital Partners) has filed, as I reported in December that it would, to essentially drop the phasing…