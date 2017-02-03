12:49 am, February 5, 2017
Lockheed Martin, Pentagon reach deal for ‘lowest-priced’ F-35s

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 3, 2017 3:05 pm 02/03/2017 03:05pm
Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) has struck a deal valued at more than $8 billion with the Department of Defense that reduces the total cost of the next lot of F-35 aircraft by $728 million.

The deal for the first time brings the cost of the F-35A, the Air Force variant, below $100 million — a goal the Bethesda defense contractor has been working toward for quite some time, before the program’s costs came under attack from President Donald Trump for being “out of control.”

The entire contract, pegged in media reports between $8.2 billion and $8.9 billion, is for 90 aircraft in the 10th lot. The company billed these as the “lowest-priced F-35s in program history.”

Lockheed pointed to lower unit prices, including the jet, engine and fee for the three F-35 variants, for the price drop. The F-35A unit price dropped 7.3 percent compared with the previous contract lot to $94.6 million. Across the last two lots, that amounts to a 12 percent cost reduction, the company said.

The F-35B, for…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

