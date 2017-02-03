12:52 am, February 5, 2017
Laurel manufacturer to expand, hire 50 new employees

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 3, 2017 11:18 am 02/03/2017 11:18am
Iron World is expanding its manufacturing operations in Laurel, pledging to invest $1 million in its facility and hire 50 new employees over the next two years.

The company, which produces and distributes decorative steel fences and gates, will make a number of improvements to its 33,600-square-foot headquarters in Laurel. Upgrades include adding storage space, refinishing the exterior of the building and installing new manufacturing equipment that is expected to increase production by 300 percent, according to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s office.

Founded in 2003, Iron World’s manufacturing facility and headquarters are located at 9390 SE Davis Ave. in Howard County.

Richard Stellbuto, the company’s president, said in a statement that the investment will allow Iron World to manufacture its products for less and lower the cost that customers pay.

To help pay for the renovations, the state is giving Iron World a $300,000 conditional loan through the Maryland Economic Development Assistance…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

