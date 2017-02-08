7:42 am, February 8, 2017
Kevin Plank to Wall Street: Don’t bet against Under Armour

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 8, 2017 7:08 am 02/08/2017 07:08am
Under Armour Inc. CEO Kevin Plank has a message for investors: Don’t bet against the company.

Plank, appearing on CNBC Tuesday, said shareholders should “look at the body of work that we have done and we’ve put in” since the company went public in 2005. Baltimore-based Under Armour’s stock tumbled 30 percent last week after the sportswear maker reported sales growth of less than 20 percent in the fourth quarter, ending a streak that lasted more than six years.

Plank noted a lot of people bet against Tom Brady — an Under Armour endorser — and the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl when they trailed by 25 points to the Atlanta Falcons. Like the Patriots, Plank said he expects Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) to make a comeback.

Plank said he expects Under Armour to continue to be among the leaders with double-digit sales growth, but said the company needs to invest in international markets and footwear to become a $10 billion company. The company, which had revenue of $4.8 billion last…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

