5:28 am, February 3, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Jury awards $500M to…

Jury awards $500M to Rockville company in suit against Facebook-owned Oculus

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 1, 2017 6:10 pm 02/01/2017 06:10pm
Share

A Dallas jury ruled on Wednesday that Oculus and one of its founders violated a nondisclosure agreement with Richardson, Texas-based id Software, ending the weeks-long trial that brought Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg into a Dallas courtroom.

The jury ordered that Oculus and its co-founders pay Rockville-based ZeniMax Media Inc., the parent to id Software, a total of $500 million in damages. The damages are for Oculus breaking its nondisclosure agreement and copyright infringement. Oculus co-founders Brendan Iribe and Palmer Luckey were also ordered to pay damages related to false designation of the origin of the company, according to Polygon.

ZeniMax had requested $2 billion. During closing arguments, the company reportedly asked for an additional $2 billion in punitive damages.

ZeniMax acquired id Software in 2009 for an undisclosed amount.

The case centered on whether the software that powered Oculus’ virtual reality headsets was actually created by id Software co-founder…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Jury awards $500M to…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most memorable Super Bowl halftime shows, ranked

Before Lady Gaga takes the stage Sunday for Super Bowl's halftime show, take a look at some performances from past artists.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal