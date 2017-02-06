4:17 pm, February 6, 2017
Islamic Relief CEO opens up about the Trump travel ban

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 6, 2017 6:53 am
Anwar Khan, CEO of Alexandria-based nonprofit Islamic Relief USA, was born in Pakistan but spent most of his childhood in England.

Today, he’s a U.S. citizen. But he said President Donald Trump’s Jan. 27 travel ban has not only restricted his own travel, but impeded his organization’s work in providing relief and development in communities around the world, focusing on poverty-stricken areas, both Muslim and non-Muslim.

The ban has been embroiled in a legal battle all weekend. It was temporarily halted by a Seattle federal judge’s order on Feb. 3 — a decision Trump vowed to overturn in a tweet he made the following morning. On Feb. 5, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals denied the Justice Department’s bid to immediately reinstate the ban. The court asked both sides to file legal papers on Monday for further review when federal lawyers will continue to challenge the ruling that stopped the ban.

Of the seven countries Trump included in the ban, five are among IRUSA’s list of 30 countries…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

