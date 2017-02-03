12:47 am, February 5, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban. This story is developing.

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Here are the District's…

Here are the District’s most valuable commercial properties

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 3, 2017 2:44 pm 02/03/2017 02:44pm
Share

CityCenterDC once again topped the list of the District’s most valuable commercial properties, according to the 2016 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report released Wednesday.

The 4.5-block, 2 million-square-foot mixed-use development was valued at $746.5 million in 2016 by the District, up from $739.9 million in 2015. That puts CityCenterDC far above the No. 2 most valuable property, The JBG Cos.’ 1200 New Jersey Ave. SE, home to the U.S. Department of Transportation, at $658 million.

The top nine properties weigh in at $4.96 billion in assessed value, bringing in about 2.6 percent of all property tax collections in the District in 2016. These valuable properties are a part of why the District raked in a record amount of tax revenue in fiscal 2016, topping $7 billion for the first time.

Click through the slideshow to see the each of the top nine.

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Here are the District's…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal