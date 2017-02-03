Here are the District’s most valuable commercial properties

CityCenterDC once again topped the list of the District’s most valuable commercial properties, according to the 2016 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report released Wednesday.

The 4.5-block, 2 million-square-foot mixed-use development was valued at $746.5 million in 2016 by the District, up from $739.9 million in 2015. That puts CityCenterDC far above the No. 2 most valuable property, The JBG Cos.’ 1200 New Jersey Ave. SE, home to the U.S. Department of Transportation, at $658 million.

The top nine properties weigh in at $4.96 billion in assessed value, bringing in about 2.6 percent of all property tax collections in the District in 2016. These valuable properties are a part of why the District raked in a record amount of tax revenue in fiscal 2016, topping $7 billion for the first time.

