George Mason University spinoff Ceres Nanosciences raises $3 million

George Mason University spinoff Ceres Nanosciences Inc. has raised $3 million in Series A funding.

The round, announced Thursday, was led by Concord, Massachusetts-based GreyBird Ventures, an early stage venture firm that committed up to $5.5. million over the next year to Ceres. The firm is also working to help raise up to $9 million to complete the Series A round, which will be used to accelerate the market release of a highly sensitive diagnostic test for Lyme disease.

The Manassas company has developed a way to make diagnostic testing easier and more effective — which may be an important key in fighting the spread of infection. That highly sensitive test, called the “Nanotrap,” can isolate previously undetectable biomarkers for illness through urine samples.

The technology was first invented at George Mason University under a cancer research program. Ceres Nanosciences spun off in 2009 to develop a commercial-grade diagnostic test.

Ceres intends to market diagnostic tests for…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
