FD Stonewater doubles down on D.C.-area leasing under the new Trump administration

It might be overstating things to say Tim Lenahan is FD Stonewater’s new Trump card, but not by much.

The Arlington-based real estate services firm, which already has a heavy focus on federal leasing and real estate sales, has recruited Lenahan from CBRE Group Inc.(NYSE: CBG) to serve as managing director of government leasing. Lenahan comes to FD Stonewater with a 13-year track record of deals involving federal agencies such as the National Science Foundation and Securities and Exchange Commission.

FD Stonewater Principal Joe Delogu said the move wasn’t just about D.C. or the new Trump administration’s potential local impact, but both were big factors in the decision to court Lenahan from CBRE’s formidable Federal Lessor Advisory Group, or FLAG. The FLAG team, which includes Tim Hutchens, Marcy Owens Test and William Hill, is a major player in the relatively small niche of federal real estate.

“This allows us to bring on a guy who’s really been focused here in D.C. He’s got some national…