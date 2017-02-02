5:28 am, February 4, 2017
‘Extraordinary revenue’ and record tax collections for D.C. in ’16

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 2, 2017 2:55 pm 02/02/2017 02:55pm
The District raked in a record amount of tax revenue in fiscal 2016, topping $7 billion for the first time, according to the 2016 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report released Wednesday.

The District originally projected $6.75 billion in general fund collections for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, but it generated $331 million more than anticipated, bringing the general fund total to $7.05 billion.

“Record levels of profits” sent business income tax receipts soaring by $131 million, according to written testimony submitted to the D.C. Council on Thursday by Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey DeWitt. The District also saw a $47 million boost in sales tax receipts from e-commerce companies now included in the tax base. And a record stock market meant $51 million in capital gains tax collections.

“I am very pleased to report that the District’s financial position is the strongest in the city’s history,” DeWitt said in his testimony. He attributed the positive results to continued…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

