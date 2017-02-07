Donald Trump Jr. officially takes over D.C. hotel

President Donald Trump has stepped down as chief executive of his Pennsylvania Avenue NW hotel and handed the reins to son Donald Trump Jr., according to WAMU.

Trump’s resignation as officer of Trump Old Post Office LLC, the company that operates the hotel, restaurant and spas in the Old Post Office building, was announced in documents filed with the District dated Feb. 3, according to the report.

Donald Trump Jr. is listed as the new president of the company, while Allen Weisselberg is listed as the vice president, secretary and treasurer.

Congressional Democrats pressured President Trump, a Republican, to completely part with the hotel prior to his inauguration over conflict-of-interest concerns. Trump Old Post Office LLC rents the Pennsylvania Avenue building from the General Services Administration for $250,000 a month on a 60-year ground lease. As president of the United States, Trump oversees the GSA, the federal government’s real estate arm — placing his family on both sides…