District to offer another try at redeveloping former Boys & Girls Club in Hill East

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 6, 2017 2:21 pm 02/06/2017 02:21pm
The District is reopening a request for proposals for the redevelopment of the former Eastern Branch Boys & Girls Club, an 80-year-old building in Hill East that has been vacant for a decade.

The office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development held a recent community meeting —another is scheduled for Feb. 16 — to gauge citizen interest in what the 31,028-square-foot building at 261 17th St. SE could become. The project is now part of DMPED’s Our RFP, a relatively new initiative to engage the community early in redevelopment processes. DMPED awarded its first Our RFP project, Parcel 42 and the Crummell School, last fall.

“By bringing in the community early, they have a voice in neighborhood development,” said DMPED spokesman Joaquin McPeek. “Our RFP will help accelerate the process.”

The building has been through an RFP process before. The District bought the building from the Boys & Girls Clubs for $20 million in 2010.

In 2014, under then-Mayor Vincent Gray,…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

