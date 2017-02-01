5:32 am, February 3, 2017
D.C. Zoning Commission advances two projects, 462 units in Park View

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 1, 2017 2:28 pm 02/01/2017 02:28pm
The D.C. Zoning Commission has tentatively approved a pair of developments in Park View that will redevelop a public housing project and add to the city’s supply of mixed-income properties.

The zoning panel this week advanced plans for Park Morton and Bruce Monroe, a pair of projects led by the District, the D.C. Housing Authority, Parkview Community Partners, (a partnership of Dantes Partners and The Community Builders) and Torti Gallas Urban.

Park Morton is a 12-building, D.C.-owned and managed public housing project at Georgia Avenue, Park Road, Warder Street and Lamont Street NW. The 174 units there had “deteriorated to a point that requires redevelopment versus renovation,” the development team said in its application, filed in May 2016.

The redevelopment plan there calls for 189 new units, 57 of which would replace public housing units. Forty units would be for moderate income households, and the rest will be market rate.

The revamped Park Morton — a mix of 148 apartments…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

