D.C. to consider tax credits for food donations, nixing some ‘sell by’ dates

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 2, 2017 2:26 pm 02/02/2017 02:26pm
Businesses in the District may soon have an easier time donating unwanted food to nonprofits, and might even earn tax credits doing it, under a bill that also proposes to change food labeling and sales regulations.

Councilwoman Mary Cheh, D-Ward 3, has introduced a bill to create a tax credit worth up to $5,000 a year for individuals, grocery stores, restaurants, and urban farmers that donate excess food to a charitable organization. Under the legislation, the credit — worth up to $2,500 for individuals and $5,000 for businesses — would be equal to 50 percent of the value of the contributed food.

The measure would also prohibit the Department of Health from requiring date labels on food products that, “based on current scientific evidence, do not pose an increased safety risk to consumers when consumed after the date on the label.” And the agency could no longer prohibit the sale or donation of food products after their date label has passed, “except for food products that pose an…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

