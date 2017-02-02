5:26 am, February 4, 2017
D.C. restaurateur pledges at least $20K to Planned Parenthood, other orgs during next 90 days

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 2, 2017 2:59 pm 02/02/2017 02:59pm
The team behind the Hank’s group of D.C.-area restaurants is the latest to put a portion of its profits into national human rights and other nonprofits in today’s political climate.

In an email to customers Wednesday, Jamie Leeds’ JL Restaurant Group said it would donate either $20,000 or 1 percent of sales from all its restaurants to nonprofits for 90 days.

Those organizations are the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood, NAACP and the Human Rights Campaign.

Leeds, who owns three locations of Hank’s Oyster Bar, a Hank’s Pasta Bar and a Hank’s Cocktail bar in the region, said she felt compelled to do something to support the communities she serves.

Though the email didn’t reference any politician or political party, and Leeds herself said that the move is “not a political statement,” she did say she “felt strongly about the things that were going on.” She also timed the donation window at 90 days to coincide with the length of the ban on immigration from…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

