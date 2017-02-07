D.C. metro ascends in U.S. News ‘Best Places to Live’ rankings

The Washington, D.C., area often ranks among the country’s best places to live — and now it’s even closer to the top of the pack.

The region cracks the upper echelon of U.S. News & World Report’s 2017 “Best Places to Live” list at No. 4, ahead of Fayetteville, Arkansas, at No. 5, and behind only Austin, Texas, at No. 1, Denver at No. 2 and San Jose, California, at No. 3. Greater Washington held the No. 8 spot last year on the annual list, which ranks the 100 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. according to job prospects, affordability and quality of life.

The D.C.-area moved up the ladder because it scored better than year’s past for its job market — the average annual salary is $65,910, well above the national average of $48,320. Otherwise, the ranking factors for D.C. didn’t change much relative to other regions, according to U.S. News.

Its cost of living is, not surprisingly, also notably high, with a median home price of $371,772, above the national average of $211,731.…