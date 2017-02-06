4:19 pm, February 6, 2017
Washington Business Journal

Cyprus Air recruits Trump impersonator for Super Bowl ad

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 6, 2017 8:17 am 02/06/2017 08:17am
Alexandria-based heating and cooling company Cyprus Air recruited a Donald Trump impersonator for its Super Bowl commercial that aired locally Sunday night. Joe Jacoby tagged along for the spot as well — a repeat performance for the Washington NFL legend.

“Washington is so cold. I thought Russia was cold!” the Trump impersonator complains before being invited into Cyprus Air’s gas fireplace showroom by Jacoby.

The spot, which you can view above, highlights Cyprus’ Presidents Day sale — something the impersonator claims is, well, “yuuuge.” Jokes about tweets and hand size ensue with the help of Jacoby, who featured in Cyprus’ somewhat morbid Super Bowl ad the previous year.

The Trump parody had its fans, as well as its detractors.

Cyprus wasn’t the only local company to have a Super Bowl ad: Falls Church-based government services company CSRA Inc. (NYSE: CSRA) rolled out its new “Think Next. Now.” tagline in a local spot, which you can view below.

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

