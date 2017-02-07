CoStar launches Spanish-language version of Apartments.com

District-based commercial real estate services firm CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) has a word for Spanish-speaking apartment seekers: Bienvenidos.

CoStar (NASDAQ: CSGP) has launched a Spanish-language version of its popular Apartments.com website with the aim of capturing an increasingly large percentage of Spanish-speaking prospective tenants, CoStar CEO Andy Florance said in a statement.

Apartamentos.com was built to meet the needs of Spanish-language households in the U.S. and includes all the bells and whistles built into Apartments.com, which CoStar estimates receives nearly 26 million visitors monthly. Florance estimates the Spanish-speaking community represents “a rapidly growing” 20 percent of the total renter population.

While the sites in look and feel will be otherwise identical, CoStar Chief Marketing Officer Becky Carr said the company wanted to ensure the Spanish-language version reads fluently and so retained translations.com to do all of Apartamentos.com’s human translation.…