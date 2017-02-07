11:02 am, February 8, 2017
67° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, the Senate debates Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination as Attorney General. Listen live.

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » CoStar launches Spanish-language version…

CoStar launches Spanish-language version of Apartments.com

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 7, 2017 1:49 pm 02/07/2017 01:49pm
Share

District-based commercial real estate services firm CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) has a word for Spanish-speaking apartment seekers: Bienvenidos.

CoStar (NASDAQ: CSGP) has launched a Spanish-language version of its popular Apartments.com website with the aim of capturing an increasingly large percentage of Spanish-speaking prospective tenants, CoStar CEO Andy Florance said in a statement.

Apartamentos.com was built to meet the needs of Spanish-language households in the U.S. and includes all the bells and whistles built into Apartments.com, which CoStar estimates receives nearly 26 million visitors monthly. Florance estimates the Spanish-speaking community represents “a rapidly growing” 20 percent of the total renter population.

While the sites in look and feel will be otherwise identical, CoStar Chief Marketing Officer Becky Carr said the company wanted to ensure the Spanish-language version reads fluently and so retained translations.com to do all of Apartamentos.com’s human translation.…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » CoStar launches Spanish-language version…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal