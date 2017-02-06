ComScore won’t meet deadline to file financials, faces Nasdaq delisting

Reston-based comScore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) won’t meet a Nasdaq-imposed deadline to file its financial reports and now faces delisting from the exchange.

The audience measurement company has until Feb. 23 to file its 2016 annual report and restate its financials for 2013-2016 but said in a press release it has notified Nasdaq that it won’t have those ready until summer. But even that is tentative, with comScore saying that “there can be no assurance that the process will be completed by that timeline.”

The company was initially warned it would be delisted in September, but comScore successfully appealed and was granted a reprieve until the new date. Feb. 23 was the maximum extension Nasdaq could give under its bylaws, but the company had warned it wouldn’t be able to meet that deadline.

The company said it intends to appeal any decision to delist its stock and will request additional time to file the needed disclosures.

“The delay primarily relates to the magnitude of work that…