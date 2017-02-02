CBS Radio to merge into Entercom

CBS Radio, which has been up for sale for the better part of the past year, will merge into suburban Philadelphia-based Entercom Communications Corp. Financial terms of the deal, expected to close in the second half of this year, were not released.

David Field, president and CEO of Entercom, will lead the combined company that will have a nationwide footprint of 244 stations, including 23 of the top 25 U.S. markets, as well as digital and events platforms. Entercom is already the fourth-largest U.S. radio company and will move up to second behind IHeartMedia.

D.C. is home to two CBS radio stations, 106.7 The Fan and CBS Sports Radio 1580. Both broadcast from a relatively new studio at 1015 Half St. SE in the Capitol Riverfront. Entercom does not appear to own any stations in Greater Washington, so this deal gives it a small foothold in a new market.

The combined company will operate under the Entercom name and will be based in Bala Cynwyd, with a significant ongoing presence in CBS Radio’s…