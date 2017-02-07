Carpool bar plans new location as it prepares for closure in Arlington

Carpool, one of Ballston’s favorite independent sports bars, is nearing the end of its time in Arlington, although the management plans to reopen in Fairfax County come summer 2017.

Carpool’s owners have leased 7,839 square feet at 12821 Fair Lakes Parkway in a standalone building that was formerly home to Logan’s Roadhouse. The site is across from Joe’s Crab Shack and near Blue Iguana, Jersey Mike’s and Paisano’s Pizza. Geoffrey Mackler, Bradley Buslik and Sebastian Restifo of H&R represented Carpool in the lease negotiation.

The restaurant aims to open in Fairfax by July 1, according to Carpool General Manager Jorge Carcamo. The Ballston location, 4000 Fairfax Drive, is expected to close in early April, which will leave the region Carpool-less (in terms of the bar, not the ridesharing) for at least a few months.

Carcamo said the employees in Arlington have all been offered the option to switch over to Fairfax, although he said many of them are in wait-and-see mode after hearing for…