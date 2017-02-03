BWI is making a $60 million expansion to its international terminal

BWI/Marshall Airport is plotting a major expansion of its international terminal as it continues to add flights outside of the country.

Pending approval by the Board of Public Works, BWI will contract with Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. for a 70,000-square-foot expansion of concourse E, which services the international flights for the airport. The contract to be approved with Whiting-Turner is for $60.3 million.

Jonathan Dean, a BWI spokesman, said in total the project will cost about $100 million, which includes site work, design, construction of additional aircraft parking aprons and electrical work. The construction on the actual addition is expected to begin in the spring with service beginning out of the new section in summer 2018 and the projected completely finished in late 2018.

“This is the next phase of terminal development and expansion at BWI,” Dean said. “The airport has seen steady international growth in recent years and we expect further growth in coming years. This is…