12:47 am, February 5, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban. This story is developing.

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » BWI is making a…

BWI is making a $60 million expansion to its international terminal

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 3, 2017 2:53 pm 02/03/2017 02:53pm
Share

BWI/Marshall Airport is plotting a major expansion of its international terminal as it continues to add flights outside of the country.

Pending approval by the Board of Public Works, BWI will contract with Whiting-Turner Contracting Co. for a 70,000-square-foot expansion of concourse E, which services the international flights for the airport. The contract to be approved with Whiting-Turner is for $60.3 million.

Jonathan Dean, a BWI spokesman, said in total the project will cost about $100 million, which includes site work, design, construction of additional aircraft parking aprons and electrical work. The construction on the actual addition is expected to begin in the spring with service beginning out of the new section in summer 2018 and the projected completely finished in late 2018.

“This is the next phase of terminal development and expansion at BWI,” Dean said. “The airport has seen steady international growth in recent years and we expect further growth in coming years. This is…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » BWI is making a…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal