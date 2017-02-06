Building Blocks: See how the Rosslyn skyline has changed

If you don’t count the monuments on the National Mall, Rosslyn is Greater Washington’s only true skyline.

It’s certainly not what Washington is known for, but many locals fondly embrace the vertical architecture looming over the Potomac River. They have enjoyed watching the skyline evolve, especially in the last decade as six high-rises joined the lineup. (Scroll through the slideshow below to see other historical photos of Rosslyn.)

The two most recent additions — the residential building and CEB Tower at Central Place — are racing toward completion, and one distinctive building, the pyramid-shaped 1812 N. Moore, was just in the news after snagging its first anchor tenant in the Nestle USA headquarters.

For our Building Blocks feature, we decided to look back on the skyline in its infancy. In our “then” photo, taken by Warren K. Leffler around 1964 and part of the Library of Congress collection, you can see the River Place cooperative apartments on the far left and a couple of early…