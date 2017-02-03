12:48 am, February 5, 2017
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban. This story is developing.

Boston Properties execs on the Trump dynamic, a hiring freeze and ‘Star Wars’

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 3, 2017 3:01 pm 02/03/2017 03:01pm
President Donald Trump has yet to nominate a replacement for Denise Turner Roth as head of the General Services Administration, officially weigh in on the ongoing search for a new FBI headquarters or sketch out how he’s going to deal with the huge raft of expiring office leases in Greater Washington or nationally.

That doesn’t mean it’s too soon to assess the early effects of the new administration, and one of the most seasoned hands in D.C.’s commercial real estate industry says he’s taking a more optimistic outlook based on what he’s seen so far. All the uncertainty surrounding the Trump factor has led to an increase in business for D.C.-based law firms and others tied into the federal government, said Ray Ritchey, senior executive vice president at Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) — and that’s good for office leasing in the District.

“We’re seeing a lot of associations, corporations, others engaging law firms and lobbyists to understand what the Trump dynamic will mean, and as Doug…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

