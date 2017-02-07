11:03 am, February 8, 2017
67° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
LIVE EVENT Underway, the Senate debates Sen. Jeff Sessions nomination as Attorney General. Listen live.

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Booz Allen refinances $399…

Booz Allen refinances $399 million in debt as credit analysts take mixed view on firm

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 7, 2017 12:27 pm 02/07/2017 12:27pm
Share

McLean-based Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. (NYSE: BAH) announced Tuesday that it is refinancing about $399 million in debt, as rating agencies are sending mixed signals about the company’s credit.

Filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission show that with this recent refinancing, Booz Allen will shave half a percentage points off its interest rate. The old bank loans, totaling $399 million, carried an interest rate of the London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) plus 2.75 percentage points. The refinanced loan will have a rate of LIBOR plus 2.25 percentage points.

In a third-quarter earnings call with analysts on Jan. 30, Chief Financial Officer Lloyd Howell outlined a “capital allocation strategy” which, among other things, included “managing our debt smartly, recognizing that interest rates won’t stay this low forever.”

Two credit rating agencies have weighed in on the government technology consulting giant’s debt with differing views. In June, New York-based credit analyst…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Booz Allen refinances $399…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

10 lesser-known romantic songs

Here are 10 romantic songs that won't bore the fun out of your love live — or remind you of someone else.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal