Booz Allen refinances $399 million in debt as credit analysts take mixed view on firm

McLean-based Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. (NYSE: BAH) announced Tuesday that it is refinancing about $399 million in debt, as rating agencies are sending mixed signals about the company’s credit.

Filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission show that with this recent refinancing, Booz Allen will shave half a percentage points off its interest rate. The old bank loans, totaling $399 million, carried an interest rate of the London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) plus 2.75 percentage points. The refinanced loan will have a rate of LIBOR plus 2.25 percentage points.

In a third-quarter earnings call with analysts on Jan. 30, Chief Financial Officer Lloyd Howell outlined a “capital allocation strategy” which, among other things, included “managing our debt smartly, recognizing that interest rates won’t stay this low forever.”

Two credit rating agencies have weighed in on the government technology consulting giant’s debt with differing views. In June, New York-based credit analyst…