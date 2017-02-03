Bob Donohoe’s family offering reward for info on missing son

The family of Bob Donohoe, chairman and CEO of Bethesda-based real estate company The Donohoe Cos., is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to the whereabouts of a missing family member.

John Patrick Donohoe, Bob Donohoe’s son, has been missing for nearly two months. He was last seen at a family member’s residence at Auburn Avenue in Bethesda around 10:30 a.m. Dec. 13. A family member returned to the home after running errands and Donohoe was gone, as was his vehicle, a black 2011 Chevrolet Equinox with Maryland tag 2AK8853.

Authorities say Donohoe’s credit card was used Dec. 22 and 23 by an Upper Marlboro woman named Chernor Sheriff, who allegedly rang up $700 in charges at two beauty supply stores and a McDonald’s in Prince George’s County. Sheriff was later charged with four counts of credit card fraud. Sheriff told authorities her boyfriend, Victor Sesay, gave her the credit card to use.

Montgomery County police told Bethesda Magazine that Sesay…