Bill Miller is bullish about this Maryland biotech that makes non-browning apples

Famed stock picker Bill Miller’s latest find produces things like non-browning apples and genetically modified salmon.

Appearing on CNBC Thursday morning, Miller said he has been investing in Germantown-based Intrexon Corp.

The biotech company uses synthetic biology gene engineering to make products in the health, food, energy, consumer and environmental industries. Intrexon (NYSE: XON) recently hit a new 52-week low, and Miller sees opportunity because “it’s got such a portfolio of real options it’s unbelievable.”

Intrexon will be releasing its “Arctic Apple” and genetically modified salmon this year, Miller said. He met with the company’s billionaire CEO Randal J. Kirk last week, who told him about the Intrexon’s latest invention — a genetically modified topical that can be used to painlessly remove tattoos.

“[The topical] could remove tattoos by just rubbing it off,” said Miller, who is chairman and chief investment officer of Baltimore-based LMM. “It would go through the skin…