Bethesda ed tech startup raises $6.5M to launch mobile training for doctors

Bethesda-based education tech startup Knowledge to Practice Inc. — created to help doctors more easily stay up to date on continuing medical education — raised $6.5 million in a Series A funding round.

The round was led by Rethink Education, a New York-based venture group that invests in early- and growth-stage education technology companies. Rethink Managing Partner Rick Segal will join the board of K2P, founded in 2014 by CEO Mary Ellen Beliveau, a former chief learning officer for the American College of Cardiology.

K2P will use the funding to develop coursework in three new medical specialty areas — surgery, screening and women’s health. The 25-employee company will also build out a third product, a mobile platform called CurrentMD, to join its slate of online subscription education products, called Board Review and Master Class.

The platforms are designed to better target what doctors need and to help teach adults in the ways they best learn, Beliveau said. “If I’m a doctor,…