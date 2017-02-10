7:46 am, February 10, 2017
24° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Appeals court rules against…

Appeals court rules against Trump immigration ban

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 10, 2017 7:02 am 02/10/2017 07:02am
Share

A federal appeals court in San Francisco has ruled against an executive order from President Donald Trump temporarily barring entry to the country for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, the first successful challenge against Trump’s executive powers.

Last week, a federal judge in Seattle halted Trump’s executive order, which sought to suspend the entry of refugees of those countries. It also tried to indefinitely bar Syrian refugees. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit rejected Trump’s attempt to reinstate the ban and override the lower court ruling.

“The government has pointed to no evidence that any alien from any of the countries named in the order has perpetrated a terrorist attack in the United States,” the three judges wrote in their unanimous opinion. “Rather than present evidence to explain the need for the executive order, the government has taken the position that we must not review its decision at all.”

“Although we agree that ‘the government’s interest…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » Appeals court rules against…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Romantic recipes for your valentine

Going out to an expensive dinner isn’t your only option for February’s celebration of love. And these decadent recipes aren't just for desserts.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal