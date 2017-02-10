Appeals court rules against Trump immigration ban

A federal appeals court in San Francisco has ruled against an executive order from President Donald Trump temporarily barring entry to the country for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, the first successful challenge against Trump’s executive powers.

Last week, a federal judge in Seattle halted Trump’s executive order, which sought to suspend the entry of refugees of those countries. It also tried to indefinitely bar Syrian refugees. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit rejected Trump’s attempt to reinstate the ban and override the lower court ruling.

“The government has pointed to no evidence that any alien from any of the countries named in the order has perpetrated a terrorist attack in the United States,” the three judges wrote in their unanimous opinion. “Rather than present evidence to explain the need for the executive order, the government has taken the position that we must not review its decision at all.”

“Although we agree that ‘the government’s interest…