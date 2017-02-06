Advisory Board confirms it is evaluating a potential sale

The Advisory Board Co. said Monday it is working with financial advisers to explore changes to the company to help boost shareholder value, including a potential sale of part or all of the business.

The board of directors for the D.C.-based health and education consultancy has no timetable for its evaluation, according to a company statement. It is working with Goldman Sachs & Co. and Allen & Co. LLC as it considers options beyond a sale, such as altering its operations or strategy. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP is its legal adviser.

Shares in the company were down 0.53 percent in early Monday afternoon trading to $46.80 apiece.

“This review is an important next step following the comprehensive restructuring initiatives we announced earlier this year,” Advisory Board President and CEO Robert Musslewhite said in a statement Monday. “While we conduct this review, we will remain focused on executing our business plan, implementing the previously announced restructuring…