A top 5 credit union in Greater Washington is getting a new CEO

Laurel-based Tower Federal Credit Union’s longtime CEO Martin Breland is passing the torch.

Breland will be stepping down effective June 30. Rick Stafford, the current executive vice president of member services, will take the reins on July 1.

Stafford told the Washington Business Journal he will get to shadow Breland, who has served as CEO for 22 years, and learn from him before he takes the top spot. Stanford has been with the credit union since 2015, having previously worked at Ohio-based Peoples Bank and Michigan-based Citizens First Bank.

Tower Federal Credit Union had $2.76 billion in assets at the end of 2015, which placed it at No. 5 among credit unions in the area, according to Washington Business Journal research, just below Northwest Federal Credit Union and above Apple Federal Credit Union. It has about 160,000 members, 525 employees and 14 locations.

Stafford said the credit union doesn’t anticipate merging with or acquiring any other credit unions, but is instead focused…