BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban. This story is developing.

A glass box will be added to the National Mall landscape. Here’s why.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 3, 2017 11:44 am 02/03/2017 11:44am
Coming soon to the National Mall: A large glass box.

The National Capital Planning Commission on Thursday approved final site plans for the design of a new Washington Monument visitor screening center.

The National Park Service looked at some 40 design options before picking the final one, which it says will be a permanent structure to improve security and visitor flow at the monument.

That’s a moot point right now, as the monument is closed to visitors until at least 2019 as it undergoes elevator repairs. Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein has pledged to fund the elevator modernization project, which is expected to cost up to $3 million.

When it is open, the monument is toured by more than 600,000 visitors annually, making it one of D.C.’s most popular tourist attractions and a potential terrorist target.

The incoming one-level box (30 feet wide by 27 feet deep and 17 1/2 feet high) will replace the existing security center, which was constructed in 2001 following the Sept.…

