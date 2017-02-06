5:32 am, February 3, 2017
6 takeaways from Maryland Gov. Hogan’s State of the State address

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 1, 2017 2:34 pm 02/01/2017 02:34pm
Gov. Larry Hogan delivered his “State of the State” address to the General Assembly on Wednesday, telling lawmakers Maryland remains strong.

The Republican governor spoke of the progress state has made in fighting the heroine and opioid epidemic and emphasized the commitment his administration has made to funding education. [To see the full address, click here.]

Hogan, who ran for office on a platform of lowering taxes and improving Maryland’s business friendliness, also highlighted the progress he has made in helping the state create jobs and grow economically.

Hogan also called for bipartisanship and compromise. Although the state has made progress in his two years as governor, he told the majority-Democrat legislature “together we can and we must do more,” repeating the phrase throughout his address.

In one of the more emotional moments of the speech, Hogan, while choking up, said his battle with cancer taught him that life is short.

“Make the most of it,” Hogan said, telling legislators…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

