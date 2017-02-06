3:05 pm, February 7, 2017
​Shuttered Middleburg favorite relocating to Leesburg

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 6, 2017 1:49 pm 02/06/2017 01:49pm
Middleburg’s loss will be Leesburg’s gain as the French Hound prepares to reopen in Landsdowne Town Center.

The bistro, which closed late last year at 101 Madison St. in Middleburg, will take over space at 19286 Promenade Drive, according to a liquor license application filed with the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control in early February.

The restaurant will be renamed French Hound Brasserie, according to the filing.

The French Hound, which was named Northern Virginia Magazine’s Best New Restaurant in 2007, was a Middleburg favorite housed in a converted farmhouse for the better part of a decade

The restaurant may have its work cut out for it, though, in a space that has seen quite a bit of turnover over the years. It will take space that was previously home to Italian wine bar Blu Vino Rifugio, Velocity Five sports bar and The Dock.

We have reached out to the French Hound via the phone number on their ABC application and will update this post when we learn more.

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

