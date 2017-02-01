​New York’s The Smith opens downtown; Georgetown institution closes

5:35 am, February 3, 2017
The Smith, a high-energy brasserie from New York-based Corner Table Restaurants, opened Monday at 901 F St. NW, taking the place of a former McCormick & Schmick’s restaurant there.

The 8,600-square-foot restaurant serves a menu of American bistro fare, including a skillet-baked mac and cheese, roasted Atlantic cod and beef short ribs with jalapeño cheddar grits. The Smith also offers an extensive raw bar, with oysters from Virginia as well as other East Coast locales, and nightly specials such as fried chicken on Wednesday and paella on Saturday.

The restaurant’s design, by //3877, pulls from a classic bistro, with studded leather chairs, black and white miniature tile floors and a white subway tile backdrop to the bar. More rustic elements include decorative wooden ceilings in different areas of the restaurant. The Smith initially opens just for dinner but will eventually add breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch.

