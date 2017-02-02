5:31 am, February 4, 2017
​Monument, Douglas both make retail plays on H Street NE

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 2, 2017 11:57 am 02/02/2017 11:57am
Douglas Development Corp. is no stranger to incremental H Street NE acquisitions, but another property sale in the neighborhood in the past week was a little more surprising. Monument Realty, the developer of many large, mixed-use projects around the District, bought a small, ground-floor retail condominium at 1115 H St. NE.

Monument bought the 2,610-square-foot space from Wall Development Group for $1.26 million. Wall completed the building, which has 16 residential condos above the retail, in 2015.

The rest of Monument’s portfolio mainly consists of larger buildings, such as the 260,000-square-foot Ballston Point office building or the 594-unit Bloom Montgomery Village project. But the company was attracted to the retail space for its location and the fact that it’s brand new, said Colleen Kittell, vice president of marketing for Monument.

“It’s a great opportunity to have clean, new space, which you don’t often find in retail. It’s a great, emerging neighborhood and it’s…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
