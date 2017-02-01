​Marriott looks to incorporate dorm-style common rooms to its Element brand

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is trying something different at its newly acquired extended-stay brand, Element: common rooms reminiscent of your junior-year dormitory suite — except without the stained furniture and stockpile of takeout plastic flatware.

We kid, though the layout isn’t unlike those collegiate residences. Unveiled at a national hospitality conference last week, Element’s proposed new room format clusters as many as five smaller guest studios around a larger communal area that would be accessible to each of the attached rooms.

The communal areas will have full kitchens along with living room and dining room furniture. The rooms attached to them will still have some of the extended-stay amenities, such as smaller refrigerators, microwaves and coffeemakers, though the space for these items in those rooms will be reduced.

But wait, will groups on business travel together really want to have to continue to hang out with co-workers after hours? Maybe. But…