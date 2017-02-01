​L.L. Bean opening new store, Logan Circle area getting a mini-grocery and more retail news

Outdoor retailer L.L.Bean will open a huge store in the Pike & Rose development in North Bethesda, making it just the second outpost for the Maine retailer in the region.

The 22,700-square-foot, two-level store will include L.L.Bean’s signature apparel and outerwear, as well as items for hiking, fly-fishing, kayaking and camping. It aims to open in the fall of 2017. The other Washington area L.L.Bean is in Tysons.

The retailer chose to open another store here due to the Washington consumer’s penchant for outdoor activities, according to a press release. To broaden the experience for L.L.Bean shoppers, the Pike & Rose location will also feature Outdoor Discovery Schools, which offer demonstrations, clinics and hands-on courses for those at all levels.

L.L. Bean will join a slew of restaurants that have already opened in Pike & Rose, as well as the iPic movie theater and Amp by Strathmore, a live music venue. Bowling, bocce and bar/restaurant Pinstripes is also expected to open later…

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments