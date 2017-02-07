​Home store West Elm coming to North Old Town

Big news for Alexandria: National furniture and home goods retailer West Elm is coming to North Old Town.

The store will open in a new development at 530 First Street that developer Edens is expected to break ground on next month. The plan includes 232 luxury apartments and 50,000 square feet of retail.

West Elm is taking 12,000 square feet of that retail, according to a site plan Edens was circulating at the International Council of Shopping Centers’ Mid-Atlantic Conference & Deal Making this week. Edens Managing Director Jessica Bruner confirmed a lease has been signed.

The 530 First project will replace the outdated Giant grocery store at the corner of First and North St. Asaph streets. Edens is working with Gables Residential out of Atlanta, who will develop the housing.

“We think it’s a great infill site, and we love West Elm as a brand,” Bruner said. “We think it’s great for the neighborhood.”

In addition to its own products, West Elm often carries wares from local makers…