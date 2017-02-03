12:51 am, February 5, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban. This story is developing.

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » ​D.C. area to get…

​D.C. area to get its first direct flight to India

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 3, 2017 12:13 pm 02/03/2017 12:13pm
Share

Dulles International Airport will receive the Washington region’s first direct flights to and from India this summer, connecting the two capital cities and targeting a growing international visitor market.

Air India, owned by the Indian government, will launch nonstop, round-trip flights from Dulles to New Delhi three times weekly starting in July. It is the fifth U.S. city the airline will fly to directly, after Chicago, New York, San Francisco and Newark, New Jersey.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe was on hand at Dulles on Friday to mark the occasion, saying he met with Air India executives to discuss the proposal during his November 2015 trade and marketing mission to the South Asian country.

“Today, we celebrate a new bridge between India and the capital region, showing that Virginia will continue to be open and welcoming to all international travelers,” said the Democratic governor.

He has proposed a $1.25 million, three-year state incentive package beginning in fiscal 2018 to…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » ​D.C. area to get…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal