​D.C. area to get its first direct flight to India

Dulles International Airport will receive the Washington region’s first direct flights to and from India this summer, connecting the two capital cities and targeting a growing international visitor market.

Air India, owned by the Indian government, will launch nonstop, round-trip flights from Dulles to New Delhi three times weekly starting in July. It is the fifth U.S. city the airline will fly to directly, after Chicago, New York, San Francisco and Newark, New Jersey.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe was on hand at Dulles on Friday to mark the occasion, saying he met with Air India executives to discuss the proposal during his November 2015 trade and marketing mission to the South Asian country.

“Today, we celebrate a new bridge between India and the capital region, showing that Virginia will continue to be open and welcoming to all international travelers,” said the Democratic governor.

He has proposed a $1.25 million, three-year state incentive package beginning in fiscal 2018 to…