Women’s march draws 3 times more to National Mall than Trump’s inauguration, according to estimates

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 23, 2017 7:53 am 01/23/2017 07:53am
The Women’s March on Washington on Saturday drew about three times the number of people to the area around the National Mall than President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday, according to estimates published in The New York Times.

Crowd-counting experts from Manchester Metropolitan University in Britain estimated 160,000 people were on the National Mall or nearby on Friday in the hour leading up to Trump’s inaugural address, according to the report. The experts pegged the women’s march crowd at 470,000 people in areas on or near the Mall at about 2 p.m. Saturday.

March attendees on Saturday protested the Trump administration and pushed for gender equality. Similar marches were held across the globe.

Crowd scientists Marcel Altenburg and Keith Still determined the estimates by analyzing photographs and video of the National Mall, according to the report. A District official told the Associated Press that Saturday’s march participation likely hit 500,000.

George Mason University…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

