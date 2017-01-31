With Under Armour shares declining, Kevin Plank lays out strategy for future growth

As Under Armour Inc. shares plunged more than 25 percent on Tuesday, CEO Kevin Plank told investors the sportswear maker’s growth story remains intact while admitting the brand’s products need to become more fashionable.

“We own this,” Plank said on an earnings call with Wall Street analysts after Under Armour’s profit declined by 1 percent and revenue growth fell short of at least 20 percent for the first time in 27 quarters.

Plank called the results “humbling.”

“All these things hurt and we take it personally,” Plank said.

A lag in fourth-quarter traffic hampered Under Armour’s results, Plank said. Higher demand for lifestyle apparel caused the brand’s assortment to “be out of balance.”

Plank attributed the imbalance to Under Armour’s “extreme growth.” Under Armour can take advantage of a “massive opportunity,” he said, by making its products more fashionable.

Plank, who founded Under Armour in 1996 with a moisture-wicking T-shirt, went on to say he does not think performance apparel…

