5:00 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Washington Business Journal

Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » With stocks surging, here…

With stocks surging, here are the markets where homebuilders are putting their money

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 23, 2017 11:34 am 01/23/2017 11:34am
Share

Strong buyer demand and the prospect of looser federal regulations since Donald Trump’s election to the White House have spurred stock prices for the nation’s largest publicly traded homebuilders — including a couple in Greater Washington.

The post-election rally added roughly $6 billion in market value to the sector’s biggest stocks between Nov. 9 and Jan. 18, and it promises to fuel homebuilders’ already concentrated — and expanding — investment in much of the American South and Southwest. An American City Business Journal analysis of 24 of the industry’s largest players found that all but four had reaped stock gains since Trump’s Nov. 8 victory. At least 11 of those companies had reported double-digit price increases as of Jan. 18’s closing bell.

Reston-based Comstock Holdings (NASDAQ: CHCI) was one of the biggest gainers, with a 29-percent gain in stock price between Nov. 9 and Jan. 18. The homebuilder, which had 51 employees as of its most recent annual report, sits behind…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
Home » Latest News » Money News » Washington Business Journal » With stocks surging, here…
Advertiser Content


WBJ

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

Washington Business Journal