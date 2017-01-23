With stocks surging, here are the markets where homebuilders are putting their money

Strong buyer demand and the prospect of looser federal regulations since Donald Trump’s election to the White House have spurred stock prices for the nation’s largest publicly traded homebuilders — including a couple in Greater Washington.

The post-election rally added roughly $6 billion in market value to the sector’s biggest stocks between Nov. 9 and Jan. 18, and it promises to fuel homebuilders’ already concentrated — and expanding — investment in much of the American South and Southwest. An American City Business Journal analysis of 24 of the industry’s largest players found that all but four had reaped stock gains since Trump’s Nov. 8 victory. At least 11 of those companies had reported double-digit price increases as of Jan. 18’s closing bell.

Reston-based Comstock Holdings (NASDAQ: CHCI) was one of the biggest gainers, with a 29-percent gain in stock price between Nov. 9 and Jan. 18. The homebuilder, which had 51 employees as of its most recent annual report, sits behind…

