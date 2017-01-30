With less than two days to go, no bids yet for the GSA’s Cotton Annex

From the inside, the historic Cotton Annex building in Southwest D.C. isn’t much to look at unless you’re into long-vacant federal office buildings or stripped classical architecture.

The federal government hopes developers will look past that and see a profitable corporate enclave, converted apartments or even a hotel, and in less than 48 hours the building’s true worth will begin to emerge. That’s because bidding is set to close Tuesday in the General Services Administration’s online auction of the Cotton Annex and so far, it has yet to receive an opening bid.

The GSA is conducting what’s known as a soft-close auction, meaning bidding will be extended by 24 hours after the last bid is received — provided one is cast between now and 5 p.m. Tuesday, so the deadline could be the start of a spirited round of bidding that goes on for weeks or months. Or not.

The GSA drew…

