What D.C.-area businesses could expect from a potential ACA repeal

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 25, 2017 5:00 am 01/25/2017 05:00am
It’s not clear exactly how President Donald Trump plans to change health care after his executive order to start turning back Obamacare. But many D.C.-area health insurance experts know at least one thing: That change won’t happen anytime soon.

Experts are already fielding plenty of calls from businesses around the region about whether they can stop complying with health reform rules or stop sending those requisite forms for reporting health coverage to the IRS for the upcoming tax season.

“The answer, at the moment, is no,” said Zack Pace, senior vice president for benefits consulting at Cbiz Benefits & Insurance Services in Columbia.

Brokers say they don’t expect companies to dramatically change the structure of their employee health plans, even if the Affordable Care Act is repealed. The biggest changes, many said, are likely to be fewer reporting regulations and the loss of the so-called “Cadillac tax,” a fine that the ACA imposed on employer-sponsored health plans delayed until…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

