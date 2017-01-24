4:29 pm, January 25, 2017
Waterview office sale to set suburban D.C. record

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 24, 2017 11:44 am 01/24/2017 11:44am
The Waterview office building in Rosslyn has a buyer in a deal that will set a record for single-building acquisition in the Washington suburbs, according to a report in Real Estate Alert.

The real estate website says Morgan Stanley Real Estate (MS: NYSE) will pay nearly $470 million for the 647,000-square-foot, 24-story office tower overlooking the Key Bridge and Potomac River. That price amounts to about $725 a square foot, also a record.

The owner, Paramount Group of New York, has owned the building since 2007, when it was under construction by The JBG Cos. CEB Inc. and Deloitte are major tenants.

The complex, designed by Pei Cobb Freed & Partners, also includes the Waterview residences and the Le Meridien Hotel in a separate building, though those are not part of the deal.

The office portion, 1919 N. Lynn St., set the previous single-building record when it was sold in 2007 for $435 million, Real Estate Alert says.

The website reports the previous per-foot record for suburban Washington…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

