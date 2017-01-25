Washington Gas parent to be acquired in $6.4B deal

AltaGas Ltd. is buying D.C.-based WGL Holdings Inc., the parent company of Washington Gas, for $6.4 billion in cash, according to an announcement Wednesday after the markets closed.

The purchase price of $88.25 a share represents a 12 percent premium on WGL’s $78.78 closing price Wednesday.

Calgary, Canada-based AltaGas (TSX: ALA) intends to relocate the headquarters of its U.S. power business to somewhere inside WGL’s service region, according to the announcement. WGL (NYSE: WGL) will maintain its headquarters in D.C.

WGL’s family of companies, including Washington Gas, will continue to function under the same company names and brand. Staffing levels will remain the same. The company supplies natural gas to 1 million-plus customers in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

The combined company will have a total enterprise value of $17 billion and $3.4 billion in natural gas rate base assets. WGL posted $2.66 billion in revenue in 2015, making it the 24th largest publicly traded company in Greater…

