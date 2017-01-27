3:46 am, January 28, 2017
Want to take your mind off politics? Have a peek into the Washington Auto Show

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 27, 2017 2:47 pm 01/27/2017 02:47pm
The 2017 Washington Auto Show revs up Friday at the Washington Convention Center in downtown D.C., free from the blizzard that hunkered car enthusiasts in their homes for much of last year’s edition.

The annual event showcasing new models, concept vehicles, demos and simulators runs through Feb. 5.

You can take a look at an assortment of vehicles from the show in the gallery above.

Washington tight end Jordan Reed, Nationals shortstop Trea Turner and WWE superstar Randy Orton are scheduled to make appearances at the show next week.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Children 5 and under are free. You can find more information about the Washington Auto Show on its website.

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
