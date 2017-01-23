4:56 pm, January 25, 2017
Utah congressman suggests federal agencies don’t need to be based in D.C.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 23, 2017 12:06 pm 01/23/2017 12:06pm
D.C.’s commercial real estate market could potentially be dealt a serious blow under the new Trump administration and makeup of the 115th Congress.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, has introduced a House resolution stating the federal government should not be required to have its offices in D.C. House resolutions express the sentiment of a particular chamber in Congress and do not hold the same weight as legislation, and it’s still too early to say whether the full House will even take up the resolution. But the prospect could have major implications for the D.C. area’s office market if it is a sentiment shared by the new administration and Congress.

“This resolution is the first step toward decentralizing federal agencies and initiating a process that shares the wealth with other communities across the United States,” Chaffetz, chair of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said in a statement of H. Res 38, also known as Divest D.C. “I look forward to working with my colleagues…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

