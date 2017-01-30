9:31 am, January 31, 2017
Under Armour releases first line of American-made apparel

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 30, 2017 2:34 pm 01/30/2017 02:34pm
Under Armour Inc. on Monday released its first collection of apparel made in the U.S., products designed and manufactured at the sportswear maker’s new UA Lighthouse facility in South Baltimore.

The first items are a women’s sports bra and legging set, called Arris Project. The initial run of 2,000 units cost $120 for the leggings and $50 for the bra. The clothes became available starting Monday on Under Armour’s website.

Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) says the collection features innovative material that cuts dry time in half.

Under Armour and its CEO Kevin Plank debuted the UA Lighthouse in June, a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing and design center located inside City Garage, the former Port Covington bus garage converted by Plank’s development firm into a maker space for entrepreneurs.

UA Lighthouse allows the company’s designers and technicians — donned in white lab coats — to work side-by-side on testing new products. The space includes high-tech equipment and robotics for 3-D…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Latest News Money News Washington Business Journal
